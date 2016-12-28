Proposed project near I69 is dead

Daviess County Economic Development Corporation President Ron Arnold announced Tuesday that a proposed conference center and amphitheater project on Washington’s east side is dead.

Arnold made the comment at Tuesday’s Daviess County Commissioners meeting. Arnold was quoted by the Washington Times Herald saying the tourism and job training facilities plans have been stopped due to a lack of support in funding. He said all elected officials need to be on board and it is apparent Commissioner Nathan Gabhart is not on board. The newspaper quotes Gabhart’s response as a difference of opinion on the definition of support. Gabhart says in several meetings with Arnold in recent days, Arnold was not able assure him the project was a good deal for taxpayers.

The project would’ve been located on 35 acres behind Hoefling Truck and Tractor. The Economic Development Corporation was going to by 35 acres from the county farm and swap that land for the land behind Hoeflings. The plans changes when the 4H Board did not want to be part of it and when the Daviess County Airport Board told the Commissioners they had plans for the land at the county farm.

According to the Times Herald, Gabhart felt success of an east side project was not measured. He said the contractual outpouring of tax dollars to unmeasured projects is going to come to an end. He used Westgate as an example. He said that project promised 2,00 jobs in a year and currently there are 226 jobs after millions were invested.