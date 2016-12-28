Local jail report

-43-year-old Brian D. Eckert was arrested by Washington Police for domestic battery resulting in bodily injury. No bond was set when he was booked at 8:40 last night.

-Shawn M. Hill of Vincennes was jailed yesterday for invasion of privacy. No bond was set.

-Bicknell Police arrested 54 year old Leslie Anderson for operating while intoxicated yesterday. She was booked in at 6:42-pm.

-55-year-old Douglas Harris was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear yesterday. He was jailed at 4:30-pm. The arrest was made by Bicknell Police.

