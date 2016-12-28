Knox County does NOT have a General Fund deficit

Reports of a money shortfall from the Knox County Auditor’s office in the County’s General fund account are apparently unfounded.

In a telephone conversation with Knox County Commissioner Kelli Streeter, she indicated there are sufficient funds on hand to finish the year in the black.

Streeter said she met with officials in the auditor’s office on Tuesday to review the figures and determined there is a balance of over 800-thousand dollars in the General Fund.

County Auditor Lisa Madden reported in a press release issued on Friday that the shortfall was due to a combination of payroll and claims totaling more than 2-Million dollars for the month of December.

Knox County Councilman Bob Lechner says council members are still awaiting an explanation from Madden about the possible 2-million dollar shortfall in the account.

Lechner says the issue wasn’t brought up at the Council’s Meeting earlier this month, but was communicated to them in an email on December 19th.

Meanwhile, Knox County Republican Chairwoman Linda Painter said she is calling on Madden to resign in the wake of the alleged oversight.