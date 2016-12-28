Indiana teachers get 5 years to meet dual credit criteria

A regional accrediting agency says Indiana teachers who teach courses that allow high school students to earn college credit hours will have five years to complete new coursework requirements.

Lawmakers and education officials were stunned in 2015 when the Higher Learning Commission unveiled new educational requirements for instructors who teach the dual credit classes. Those include requiring teachers to earn 18 credit hours in master’s-level courses in the subject they plan to teach.

Those requirements were supposed to take effect in 2017.

But The Indianapolis Star reports the commission that’s the regional accrediting agency for 19 states says Indiana teachers who teacher dual credit courses will have five years to complete the new requirements.

That’s good news for about 30,000 Indiana high school students who are earning college credit.