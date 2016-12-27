Patricia Jean (Ainsworth) Stewart, 69, of 1222 Audubon Road, Vincennes, passed away at 1:10 am Monday December 26, 2016 at Willow Manor Nursing Home.

She was born November 18, 1947 in Lafayette, Indiana to William and Audrey (Seip) Ainsworth.

Pat retired as CEO of ATTIC and enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Ralph Stewart M.D., whom she married on December 3, 1967; two sons, Michael Stewart and his wife Julie, of Harrisburg, Illinois, and Mitchell Stewart of Vincennes; her two sisters, Pamela Stall of Lafayette and her husband John , and Pennie Ainsworth of Lafayette; her grandchildren, Jessica Stephens and her husband, William, Jacob Stewart, Jordan Stewart, Jocelyn Stewart, and Joshua Stewart; and her great grandchildren, Juliea Stephens, and Gracie Stephens.

Preceding her in death were her parents, and her daughter, Melinda Stewart.

A Celebration of Pat’s life will be held at 7:00 pm EDT Thursday December 29, 2016 at Goodwin Funeral Home. Entombment will be held at a later date in the Tower Mausoleum II in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until the service on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana University School of Medicine for Traumatic Brain Injury Model Systems Center.