New Year’s Eve event to benefit a local firemen

Vincennes Fire Department member Scott Hagood has a rare head and neck cancer. His piers are putting on the benefit Saturday. The party is an extension of what started in 2011 with a New Year’s Eve Bash put on by the center and then taken over last year by a local bar. Organizers say this year’s event will be the same with proceeds going to help Hagood. There’ll be live music from the band Good Bye Violet and from an Alvis Music Store DJ. Brett Bobe, local firemen will cook up some New York Strips. There’ll also be a cash bar. Tickets are $65 each or $455 for a table of 8. You can get tickets from any Vincennes fireman or at the Fire Department Headquarters at 10th and Vigo.