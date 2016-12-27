Indy hit by the mall fights

photo from WTHR.com

Indiana was not spared from last night’s fights at malls across the nation. Indianapolis police arrested seven juveniles, six females and one male, after a disturbance at the Castleton Square Mall. IMPD’s North District Commander Chris Bailey said the kids were involved in at least two fights. A report of shots fired was not confirmed–the witness who reported it left before police could question her in detail.. No injuries have been reported. There were similar disturbances at malls around the country including in New York, Texas, Ohio, Tennessee and Colorado. In Memphis, Tennessee, police arrested several people following fights at two malls there. In Cleveland police say the incident here was loosely organized on social media.