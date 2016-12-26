Weekend Arrests

DUI, battery and possession arrests reported…

DAVIESS COUNTY

-On Saturday, 24-yaer-old Larry N. Davis of Washington was arrested for being a habitual traffic offender. The 31-year-old was booked in at 4:19-pm Saturday.

-Erica Hill, 23, of Washington was arrested for theft and criminal trespass Saturday. The arrest was made by Washington Police.

-22-year-old Chace M. Shaffer of Indianapolis was arrested for operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance on Sunday. Bond was posted.

-A Daviess County Sheriff’s Department investigation resulted in battery charges against 33-year-old Thomas W. Wirts of Montgomery on Sunday. He was jailed at 12:23 pm yesterday.

-Dennis Harmon, 62 of Vincennes was arrested for operating while intoxicated Sunday. No bond was set at the Daviess County Security Center.

Daviess County Mugshots

-Two people were arrested in separate incidents of shoplifting at the Vincennes Wal-Mart on Friday. Around 4pm Vincennes Police were dispatched to Wal-Mart where they arrested Brady Ikemire on a charge of theft.

-Police were called back to the shopping center shortly after 6 pm where 34-year-old Brittany Thacker was also arrested for allegedly trying to steal merchandise from the store. Both Thacker and Ikemire were booked into the Knox County Jail.

–On Friday night, Micah Haynes was arrested by Vincennes Police at 6th and State for operating while intoxicated.

-A traffic stop at 2nd and Main at 11:15 Friday night resulted in the arrest of 44-year-old Lyman T. Melton of Vincennes. Melton was wanted on a Crawford County, Illinois warrant.

-Saturday at just before midnight, Kevin Ray Eads was arrested on Main in Vincennes for invasion of privacy.

-At 5:20-pm on Sunday, Vincennes officers went to 18th and Joice on a suspicious person call. 39-eyar-old Richard Joseph Williams of Vincennes was arrested for possession of meth, paraphernalia and a syringe.

Knox County Mugshots