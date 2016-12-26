Knox County Councilman says there are more questions than answers concerning budget shortfall news

Knox County Councilman Bob Lechner says a press release issued by the Auditor’s office last week raises more questions than it answers. According to County Auditor Lisa Madden the county is facing a possible shortfall of 2-million dollar in the General Fund Budget.

In the press release issued mid-day Friday, Madden stated a combination of three payrolls, plus claims for the month of December would run the general fund into the “Red” requiring money to be transferred to cover expenses.

Madden went on to state the council was well aware of potential shortfalls noting they had set a general fund budget well above the property tax revenue brought in. She says council members were aware of it and in the past supplemented some departments and the general fund with money from other accounts.

Lechner indicated the Council has for years been talking about the effects of tax caps on the county’s overall budget and that it would create a structural deficit. He added that’s exactly why they have both Edit and Coit tax funds to cover potential shortfalls.

Lechner says Madden “should” know but stated otherwise in her press release.

Lechner says he was unaware as were other council members of a projected shortfall in the general fund until word was received via e-mail from Madden’s office to the council’s attorney last week.

To date, Lechner says inquiries made by council members and other elected county officials to Madden and members of her staff have not been returned nor has a meeting been set to discuss the matter with the council.