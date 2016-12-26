Annual Watermelon Drop is Saturday in downtown Vincennes

The local band, Dave Parman and The Coatney’s will be rocking from 9 p.m. to Midnight at the New Year’s Eve Watermelon Drop in downtown Vincennes. The free celebration will be Indiana’s LAST 2016 Bicentennial event—just as it was the FIRST Bicentennial event of 2016. Organizers say that is appropriate since Vincennes is Indiana’s first city, founded in 1732.

The wildly wacky Watermelon Drop, located near the riverfront at First and Main Street, will feature the popular Coatney band in a giant heated tent. Beverages will also be available for sale.

The tent will be near a famous “splatform” where 17 local watermelons will fall at midnight. That’ll be followed by fireworks.

One of the event’s founders is John Frenz and he tells how the giant watermelon holding the 17 real watermelon was constructed for the inaugural event several years ago..

Since its creation in 2008, the 18-foot watermelon has become a star attraction in Vincennes, including being featured in the town’s July 4th and Christmas parades, as well as its summer Watermelon Festival