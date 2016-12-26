Anita L. Hatton, Fritchton, 80, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the New Willow Manor.

Anita was born November 9, 1936, in Vincennes, the daughter of Richard and Julia (Brocksmith) Edwards. She married Donald Hatton in San Diego, CA on March 23, 1956. She was a housewife and enjoyed crocheting, family and traveling.

Anita is survived by her husband, Donald; children, Donald Wayne (Phyllis) Hatton Jr. of Elberfeld, IN, Rick Hatton of Bruceville, Nancy (Mark) Hatton Schultz of Marengo, IN, Kenneth (Kathy) Hatton of Chesapeake, VA, and Allen Lloyd Hatton of Illinois; twelve grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Thomas Richard Edwards.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 11:00 AM at Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Home Bruceville Chapel. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until time of service. She will be laid to rest at Royal Oak Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.fredrickandson.com.