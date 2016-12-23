Possible Budget Shortfall being checked

Knox County might be facing a two million dollar budget shortfall as we come to the end of 2016.

The Vincennes Sun Commercial reports that the Knox County Council members just learned about the shortage this week.

Council member Nichole Like told the paper that the council is crossing their fingers that the projection, which comes from the auditor’s office is a mistake as numbers are being double checked.

Council president Bob Lechner confirmed Thursday afternoon that payroll for county employees would be going out as scheduled.

The Sun Commercial says that the law firm of Feavel and Porter which represents the council sent a letter to County Auditor Lisa Madden Tuesday requesting more information on the matter. The letter said Madden had requested an executive session with the council but under the state’s Open Door Law such a meeting could not be scheduled by the end of the year. The attorney’s letter said the council needs answers as to why since December 1st till now the alleged 1.8 million dollar shortfall was not addressed. The matter was apparently not brought up at last week’s regular monthly council meeting.

The council will have to transfer some funds to make up for the shortage that would have to be done in a public meeting before the end the year.