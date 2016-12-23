Paul Francis Stodghill passed away on December 20, 2016. He was 87.

Paul graduated from Bicknell High School and served in the Army’s 11th Airborne during World War II as a paratrooper in the Pacific. He met his future wife, Luella Pieper at the Bicknell Roller Rink and they were married on November 12, 1950 for 66 years.

Paul loved camping, working outdoors, and over the years, remodeled every room in their house. He worked at Johnson Controls where he retired after 35 years and started building furniture for his family. He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, the Bicknell Elks, a Hadi Shriner, and was a 32 degree Mason at the Masonic Lodge in Vincennes for over 50 years.

He is survived by his wife Luella (Pieper) Stodghill, daughter Sheri Stodghill, son Greg Stodghill and his wife Jackie, grandchildren Kristen, Seth and Melinda and great-grandsons Mavrick and Race. Paul’s parents, Marvin A. and Ethel Evelyn (Richard) Stodghill as well as 4 siblings, Marvin Stodghill, Rose Marie Vollmer, Dr. Donna Meade and Janet Sage preceded him in death. His brother Jack Stodghill and his wife Beverly live in Carlisle, PA.

There will be no visitation. Arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 606 North 5th Street, Vincennes, Indiana, 47591 for the Backpacks of Love Program for local children.