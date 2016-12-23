Christmas Tree Cross Compromise

The cross at the center of an ACLU lawsuit in Knightstown has been put back on a Christmas tree. However, it’s on the side of the tree, instead of at the top. Kenneth Falk, the legal director of American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, said the town’s lawyers proposed moving the cross to a different part of the tree, making it less prominent in the display. The ACLU did not think that is constitutional, but said as long as the cross isn’t at the top of the tree, they wouldn’t seek an injunction. The controversy started when the ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Knightstown resident who claimed having a Latin cross on the tree violated the separation of church and state.

(story from Network Indiana)