Barbara A. Barry, 73, passed away at 9:40 pm on December 20, 2016 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN.

Barb was born on October 7, 1943 in Martinsville, IL the daughter of Stanley and Phoebe “Betty” (Fitch) Vaught. She married Robert Barry on April 22, 1965 and he preceded her in death on January 29, 2005.

Barb worked at the Social Security Administration Office in Vincennes for over 30 years. She enjoyed gardening and was very particular with her yard. Barb was an avid reader, liked to cook and make candy. She took care of everyone in her family, made people feel important and always had a positive attitude.

Survivors include her mother Betty Vaught of Vincennes; daughters, Julia Utt and her husband Grant of Vincennes, Andrea Tumey and her husband Scott of Vincennes; grandchildren, Macey Utt, Shelby Tumey, and Brennon Tumey. Barb was preceded in death by her father Stanley Vaught and her husband Robert Barry.

Funeral services for Barb will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 524 Broadway with Pastor Jim Evans and Rev. Sherm Jenne officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with Barbs family on Monday, December 26, 2016 from 3-8 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Knox County Public Library.