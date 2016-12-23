Arrest Reports

-A Petersburg man was jailed at 2:25 this morning in Washington for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Washington Police arrested 20-year-old old Jacob Paul Barr on the charges and bond was posted.

-William Dicus was arrested yesterday by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a failure to appear warrant. He was jailed at 2:47-pm.

-31-year-old Jerry Payne was booked into the Knox County Jail aat 9:32-am on Thursday charged with battery resulting in injury. The arrest was made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

-44-year-old Michael Merrit was booked into the Knox County Jail at just after 4 yesterday. He had been arrested in Washington on Wednesday. Washington officers had gone to Sundale Trailer Court to serve a warrant that night and found Merritt hiding under a bed. Police then got a search warrant and found marijuana, a controlled substance and paraphernalia and three others on the scene were arrested. They were 33-year-old Daelean Skaggs, 32 year old Tiffany Hill, and 32-year-old Erin Baker all of Washington. Merrit was also charged with possession and nuisance charges in Daviess County.

Daviess County Arrests

Knox County Arrests