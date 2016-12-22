Vincennes Parks Board discusses Master Plan

PARK MASTER PLAN

The Vincennes Parks Department is putting together a five year master plan for the city’s parks system. .

Superintendent Steve Beaman says the parks board will hold a public forum at City Hall on January 18th at 6:30 pm. He says they want feedback from residents on what they’d like to see in terms of features and recreational opportunities.

Beaman says the information is the first step in applying for a Historical Preservation Grant to renovate the enclosed shelter house and band shell at Gregg Park.

Beaman says the parks department also circulated a questionnaire through direct mail asking people what they liked about the parks system and how often they visited any of the city parks.

The goal is to have all the information compiled and submitted to the Department of Natural Resources by early June.

VINCENNES PARK OUTLOOK

Vincennes Parks Superintendent Steve Beaman is already looking ahead to 2017 with renovations to 4-Lakes Park at the top of the list.

Beaman told members of the Vincennes Parks Board last night that paving has been completed on the parking lot, sidewalks and basketball court.

Although it cost quite a bit to re-pave the parking lot, Beaman says its an esstential part of the makeover being planned.

Starting this spring, Beaman says work will begin on rebuilding the Shelter House and restroom facilites at 4-Lakes. In addition, plans call for the installation of a splash pad.

Next to paving the parking lot, Beaman says the splash pad will be the second most expensive piece. He says they are planning on installing a larger water line to accommadate the larger volume of water needed for the splash park.

At this time, Beaman says he’s unsure when the splash park will be completed.

VINCENNES PARK RATES

The Vincennes Parks Board has decided not to raise rates for shelter house rental or admission to Rainbow Beach Swimming pool.

Superintendent Steve Beaman says the shelter house rates were raised by five dollars just two years ago and doesn’t see the need for a rate increase at this time.

Admission to Rainbow Beach will remain 2-dollars and 50-cents for children and 3-dollars, 50-cents for adults.

The new aquatic center will begin its 3rd year of operation this summer.

As the year draws to a close, Beaman reported they finished the year with 12 percent of their budget remaining or just under 400-thousand dollars.