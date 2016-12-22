USB employees to get a raise

Employees of the Vincennes Water Utilities will have a little more “green” in their wallets starting next year.

The City’s Utilities Services Board on Wednesday approved a 3-percent pay raise for employees beginning in 2017.

In other business, Board members approved an agreement to re-pay the Knox County Development Corporation.

K-C-D-C fronted the cost of extending sanitary sewer lines to the new Farbest Foods plant in the Vincennes Industrial Park.

Water Utility Manager Kirk Bouchie says the U-S-B will pay off the 2-point-5 million dollar loan with revenue generated off of the Farbest Account.

Finally, the U-S-B presented outgoing board member Al Nardine a plaque in recognition of his years of service on the board.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum has not yet selected anyone to replace Nardine on the U-S-B.