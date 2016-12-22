State Senator wants casino in Terre Haute

Republican State Senator Jon Ford from Terre Haute announced yesterday that he will author a bill that would allow the construction of a gaming and entertainment facility in Terre Haute. The bill would the Rising Star Resort and Casino to relocate up to half of it state approved gambling games to a new gaming, hotel and gaming operation in Terre Haute. The cost of the facility would be between 100 and 150 million dollars. Senator Ford says 1250 jobs would be created and a huge economic boost for the entire Wabash Valley. Ford says he’ll introduce the bill in the January session.