Knox County Arrests

-At 12:22 this morning, Vincennes police served a warrant on North 3rd. Misty Mathies was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended.

-At 3:30 yesterday, Vincennes officers stopped a vehicle in the 900 block of Hart. Bryan C. Dixon was arrested for reckless driving.

-The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30-year-old Richard Walton yesterday. He was wanted for contempt of court.

-34-year-old Tony Lanier was arrested by the Sheriff’s Department Wednesday for failure to appear.

-18-year-old Sky Coe was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and illegal consumption at 2:33-am Wednseday morning. That arrest made by Bicknell Police.