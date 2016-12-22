Authorities find homeless man dead while trying to assist him

Indiana State Police detectives from the Putnamville Post, along with Terre Haute Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, are investigating the death of an apparent homeless man living in a makeshift encampment in a wooded area northwest of the Heritage Trail and Apartments on Terre Haute’s east side. The male is believed to be approximately 59-years-of-age. While the cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, there is no public safety concerns at this time.

Wednesday around 9:00, Indiana State Police Trooper B.J. Patterson and Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Palmer went to the encampment to deliver winter survival clothing and shelter items to the man they had known was living in the squalid make-shift shelter of his own choosing for approximately one and one-half years. As the officers arrived at the location, they could not make verbal contact with the man and opened up the shelter, only to find him deceased.

Following the on-scene investigation, investigators removed the victim from the shelter, and with the help of the Terre Haute Fire Department and their all-terrain vehicle, transported the deceased the nearly 725 feet to the roadway.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week, exact date/time unknown. Investigators believe the victim may have been deceased just a few days, possibly a week. More information will be released after the autopsy.

The lead investigator is ISP Detective Tony Guinn. Assisting were ISP Crime Scene Technicians Sergeants Brandon Mullen and Eric Russell, Trooper Shilo Raulston, Terre Haute Police Department Detective Starla Neidigh, Terre Haute Fire Department Station 8, and Vigo County Deputy Coroner Curtis Lyle.

The pictures are L to R: ISP Detective Tony Guinn (dark clothing) and Vigo County Deputy Coroner Curtis Lyle surveying the scene; THPD Detective Starla Neidigh and ISP CSIs Sergeant Brandon Mullen (middle) and Eric Russell going through items at scene; and THFD and investigating officers removing victim from the scene with all-terrain vehicle.