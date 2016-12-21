Knox County Library staff will get a raise, new President named to the board….

LIBRARY RAISES

Employees at the Knox County Public Library will be receiving a pay raise in 2017.

Members of the Library Board on Tuesday voted to provide workers with a 3-percent pay hike including head librarian Emily Bunyan.

Yvetter Kirchoff, a member of the salary committee says the raises are in line with those given to other municipal workers.

Kirchoff noted that as budgets become tighter there’s been some discussion in creating incentive type raises in order to keep the staff they have.

Kirchoff says the Merit Awards would not be based on the number of years worked at the library. She says the merit pay would be based on incentive based performance in their specific area.

Like many other governmental entities, Kirchoff says the library is being impacted by property tax caps which places limits on the amount of revenue theyr are able to raise each year.

KNOX LIBRARY BOARD PRES

Yvette Kirchoff has been named President of the Knox County Library Board. She succeeds Becky Nowaskie.

While serving on the library board, Kirchoff has also offered her services as an attorney in legal matters.

But now that she’s been appointed President, Kirchoff says its time the library hire their own attorney.

Kirchoff says they will be soliciting bids for legal services as well as placing an ad in the Vincennes Sun-Commercial.

The attorney would be put on a retainer and paid as needed to deal with legal matters.

LIBRARY TO UPDATE FLOORING IN THE MAIN BUILDING AND LIGHTING AT FORTNIGHTLY

The Knox County Library Board voted to purchase new floor covering for the area around the Public Access Computers on the main floor of the library.

Maintenance Director John Houchins says the flooring is nearly worn out and is due to be replaced. He says M & S Floor Covering has agreed to install the new floor cover for 16-Hundred dollars, if the board agreed to a contract before the end of the year. Houchins says the library would be saving 330-dollars on the deal.

The Library board also authorized Houchins to purchase a dusk to dawn light to be installed over the Kitchen entry to the Fortnightly Club. In a related matter, Houchins says Duke Energy plans to inspect the lighting in the parking lot of the Fortnightly after persons complained that the lights were either not working or provided insufficent lighting to see after dark.

In other business, Katy Ward was introduced as the library’s new Genealogical and Historical Research Assistant. She replaces Brian Spangle who retired last month after 30-years of service with the library.

Library Director Emily Bunyan says Ward has worked as a volunteer at the McGrady–Brockman house where the library’s historical documents are stored. Ward also worked closely with Spangle learning the system he used to catalog those documents.

She will be on duty to assist individuals researching their family history or doing other research.