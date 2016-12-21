Good Sam Beacon Project winding down

As Good Samaritan Hospital’s Beacon Project draws to a close…Hospital officials are seeing growth in several new areas.

Hospital President and CEO Rob McLin believes the old adage build it and they will come proved true following the construction of the new Gibault Memorial Tower. He says the state of the art Health Care Center is drawing in new patients looking to take advantage of the latest the technology Good Samaritan has to offer.

McLin added that they’ve also seen an increase in the number of births at the hospital as a result of having a new state of the art facility.

With the renovation of the Columbian Towers nearing completion. McLin says the only remaining part to be completed is the demolition of three builldings including the original Gibault buillding, the former LaSalle Elementary School and Memorial. He says Once those buildings have been removed the area will be used for additional parking space.