Former Mayor of Lawrenceville, Illinois arrested

Former Lawrenceville Mayor Brian Straub was arrested by Gibson County, Indiana authorities last evening.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Department in Princeton reports they responded to an accident on US 41 at the State Road 68 intersection at 6:14pm.

53-year-old Brian Straub was identified as the driver and he admitted he was driving a 2016 passenger car and rear ended a 2015 Freightliner pulling a trailer. The deputy detected an odor or alcohol on Straub and conducted a roadside DUI test. Straub was subsequently taken to the Gibson County Jail charged with operating while intoxicated with refusal. Bond was posted.